Metro Police: Suspect Stabbed Man, Set Bed On Fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect who allegedly stabbed a man before setting fire to a bed inside an Antioch home fled the scene in nothing but his underwear.
The incident began with a fight at a home on Monroe Crossing around 11:30 Sunday.
The altercation apparently escalated to one man stabbing another. The victim ran to his neighbors' house and told them his grandson's friend stabbed him.
However, the situation didn't end there.
Moments later, fire crews were called out due to smoke coming from the second floor of the victim's home.
When they arrived, firefighters broke out the windows to find a bed on fire. The fire chief said they believe the bed was deliberately set on fire.
Police said they’re still looking for the suspect, who last seen wearing only yellow underwear.
The stabbing victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with a non-life-threatening shoulder injury.