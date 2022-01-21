Metro police: Teen accused of hitting two women in the face in separate robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of two robberies, hitting the victims in the face with a rock in the process.

The teen, identified as Jamel Brown, was arrested on Thursday night after being chased by Metro police.

Officers said on Wednesday Brown approached a 38-year-old woman while she was putting things into her Jeep on Gartland Avenue. He asked to use her cell phone, then allegedly hit her in the face before driving off in her Jeep. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious facial injuries.

The next day, police said Brown approached a 64-year-old woman sitting inside her vehicle that was in the Salvation Army parking lot on Dickerson Pike. He asked for directions, opened her car door and asked the woman for money. When she refused, Brown allegedly hit her in the face multiple times, pulled her from her car and onto the ground. Police said she also had serious facial injuries. He then drove off in a gray Jeep.

Metro police said detectives soon spotted the Jeep on Buena Vista Pike. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was brought in to help search, and after a short chase, Brown and two other teens were taken into custody on Chester Avenue.

A rock inside of a sock was found in the vehicle. Police believe this was used to hit the two women.

Brown is now facing two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

Police said the 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls who were in the vehicle are facing joyriding charges.