Metro Police to deliver more than 400 families Christmas Baskets on Christmas Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police Officers are packing up and sending off food and toys to families in need for the 63rd year Christmas Eve as part of the department's annual Christmas Basket Program.

This year a record number of 405 families will have a Christmas Basket delivered to their home.

Deliveries begin across the county at 6 a.m.

It takes hundreds of officers and volunteers to make the deliveries happen, and of course the community's help to collect all of the items.

200 of the households have children and 140 have elderly residents.

Toys include bikes, games, dolls, and stuffed animals.

The food is enough to have a wonderful Christmas dinner and more.

Families are grateful for this program every year which ensures their family can still have a wonderful Christmas even when times are hard.