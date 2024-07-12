Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Police to send 13 officers to help secure site for Republican National Convention

metro-police-generic
WTVF
(FILE) A Metro Nashville Police Department Badge
metro-police-generic
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 12, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are set to send 13 officers to help secure the site for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

The Republican National Convention will run from July 15 to 18.

Metro Police will be sending 13 personnel, including 1 captain, 1 lieutenant, 1 sergeant and 10 officers. Some will be assisting the secret service, while others will have a presence in the protected area.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community