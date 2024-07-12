Metro Police to send 13 officers to help secure site for Republican National Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are set to send 13 officers to help secure the site for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.
The Republican National Convention will run from July 15 to 18.
Metro Police will be sending 13 personnel, including 1 captain, 1 lieutenant, 1 sergeant and 10 officers. Some will be assisting the secret service, while others will have a presence in the protected area.
