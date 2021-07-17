Watch
Metro police trying to identify car burglars who smashed over 20 windows

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 17:31:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are trying to identify three car burglars who smashed windows on more than 20 vehicles.

The window smashing took place at a hotel near Nashville International Airport at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and posted a link to the video in a tweet.

If you know who they are, call 615-742-7463. Police are offering a reward.

