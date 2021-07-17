Metro police trying to identify car burglars who smashed over 20 windows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are trying to identify three car burglars who smashed windows on more than 20 vehicles.

The window smashing took place at a hotel near Nashville International Airport at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and posted a link to the video in a tweet.

The 3 car burglars who smashed windows on more than 20 vehicles in the 3 a.m. hour Friday at a hotel near Nashville International Airport were recorded by a surveillance system for all of us to see. Know who they are? 615-742-7463. Reward offered. https://t.co/zdW1zLJHpC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2021

If you know who they are, call 615-742-7463. Police are offering a reward.