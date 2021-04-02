Metro police warns of ‘spoofing’ scam; callers seeking personal info, money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have issued another warning to the public about a “spoofing” scam, in which scammers are calling people and claiming to be from the police department.

Police said they’ve gotten reports in recent months that people received calls from a MNPD number and were told they were under investigation for sending sexually explicit photos to an alleged minor, but if they paid the family of the victim, there would be no prosecution.

The callers also used names of actual Metro police personnel who have been identified through public police websites or news releases.

Metro police said no one from the police department will ever call you and demand money or personal information.

MNPD officials shared the following tips from the Federal Communications Commission on how to avoid these scams: