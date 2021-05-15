Metro Police work to identify Ewing Drive shooting suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives asked for the public's help in their effort to identify two gunmen involved in a shooting on Ewing Drive Thursday night.

One man was injured in the shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 100 block of Ewing Drive.

MNPD officials say the victim and two suspects got into an argument before the shots were fired. The victim was struck in the head but his injuries were not life-threatening.

One suspect is heavyset and wore a black ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans. The second suspect is thin and wore a light blue hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans. They fled in a white Cadillac.

Anyone who recognizes the gunmen from the attached surveillance photos was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.