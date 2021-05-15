Watch
News

Actions

Metro Police work to identify Ewing Drive shooting suspects

items.[0].image.alt
MNPD
Surveillance images of shooting suspects
shooting suspects
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 22:22:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives asked for the public's help in their effort to identify two gunmen involved in a shooting on Ewing Drive Thursday night.

One man was injured in the shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 100 block of Ewing Drive.

MNPD officials say the victim and two suspects got into an argument before the shots were fired. The victim was struck in the head but his injuries were not life-threatening.

One suspect is heavyset and wore a black ball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans. The second suspect is thin and wore a light blue hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans. They fled in a white Cadillac.

Anyone who recognizes the gunmen from the attached surveillance photos was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast