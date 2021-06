NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are searching for two art thieves.

Police say the man and woman pictured above stole artwork from the 21c Museum Hotel on 2nd Avenue North.

They allegedly entered the hotel from 2nd Avenue at 1:15 a.m. and were looking at a display on the second level when the man pried a gold Floyd Mayweather plaque off the wall.

Police asked anyone who may recognize them to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.