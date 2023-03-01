Metro police working to identify, arrest gas station shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are attempting to identify and arrest the person who shot a man at a gas station on Dickerson Pike on Feb. 20.

The shooting happened at a Citgo gas station around 8 p.m. The suspect got out of a black Dodge Charger with two handguns while in the parking lot of the gas station and shot the victim following a brief argument. The victim left in his car with an 8-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

The suspect and victim exchanged gunfire while leaving the parking lot and a second shootout between the two happened around two minutes later on Sennadale Lane.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Any caller can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.