Metro post office to honor the longest woman state senator Thelma Harper by naming post office after her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People from all over Nashville will gather Tuesday morning to honor the late Senator Thelma Harper as a post office will be dedicated in her honor.

Local elected officials, post office representatives and those who were close to Senator Harper say it's a huge honor for someone who is such an important piece of Tennessee history.

She passed away in 2021, and it was a heartbreaking loss to many in Nashville.

Senator Harper was the first Black woman elected to the state Senate, the first Black woman to chair a major senate committee, and the longest-serving woman state Senator in Tennessee history. The post office says this designation honors her legacy of public service and the profound impact she had on Nashville and the entire state of Tennessee.

The Metro Post Office is on a street that Harper sponsored to rename from Metro Center Boulevard to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, and it will now bear a building with her name. The public is invited to attend this free event.

They say Harper’s love for her community always brought joy and they want today's ceremony to be a joyous occasion.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the Looby Community Center. The unveiling of the designation plaque will be at the Metro Post Office immediately after.