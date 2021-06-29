Metro project aims to eliminate traffic deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville saw a record number of 39 pedestrians killed last year. It's one of the things the city is working to eliminate.

Mayor John Cooper’s “Vision Zero” team is working to build a plan to eliminate traffic and pedestrian deaths.

Meanwhile, they want to hear from motorists, pedestrians, public transit users and bicyclists in a community survey running until August 6.

A new survey asks for your "top traffic safety concerns" as well as how comfortable you feel walking, biking and driving around the city.

The survey is open until August 6. You can find it by clicking here.