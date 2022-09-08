Metro Public Health confirms more than 100 reported cases of monkeypox in Davidson County

MONKEYPOX EXPLAINER

Throughout the summer, monkeypox has become a trending term in health care across the nation.

The virus includes rash and fever and is spread through close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's from the same family that causes smallpox. It was first detected in 1958 in monkeys and later in humans in 1970. The disease is rarely fatal.

The United States had its first known case back in May.

Tennessee isn't immune, with the state facing 10 cases of the virus as of mid-July. Testing is now available in 48 states, according to White House officials. Vaccines are also on the way.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.



Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you are sick with monkeypox: