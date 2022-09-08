Metro Public Health confirms more than 100 reported cases of monkeypox in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health has confirmed a total of 108 reported cases of monkeypox in Davidson County.
According to the health department, 48 of those 108 cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
The total number of these cases has grown by 15 since last week.
MONKEYPOX EXPLAINER
Throughout the summer, monkeypox has become a trending term in health care across the nation.
The virus includes rash and fever and is spread through close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's from the same family that causes smallpox. It was first detected in 1958 in monkeys and later in humans in 1970. The disease is rarely fatal.
The United States had its first known case back in May.
Tennessee isn't immune, with the state facing 10 cases of the virus as of mid-July. Testing is now available in 48 states, according to White House officials. Vaccines are also on the way.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
Take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
- Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
If you are sick with monkeypox:
- Isolate at home
- If you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible.
Vaccine eligibility is limited currently to those who are known contacts of a case, those who know their sexual partner had monkeypox in the past two weeks, those who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks and men who have sex with men, transgender persons, gender non-binary persons or gender nonconforming persons who answer “yes” to one of the following in the past 90 days:
· had multiple sex partners or anonymous sex.
· been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.
· are living with HIV.
· received PrEP for HIV.
Those who meet these requirements can schedule a vaccination appointment by calling the communicable disease line at 615-340-5632. There is also a vaccination event being held Monday, September 12, you can sign up here if you're eligible.