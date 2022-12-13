Metro Public Health Department receives $10.5M grant to strengthen infrastructure long-term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is getting more than $10.5 million as part of a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will enhance the infrastructure in several areas following the pandemic.

The money will come in waves over the next five years. The Metro community will see it strengthen the department's workforce and future public health efforts.

The CDC awarded the grants to make sure all communities have services and systems in place to protect health after the pandemic highlighted key areas where there needed to be some updates.

For MPHD, Director Gill Wright said the grant will allow them to invest more in employees, while meeting the needs of the public health workforce. More resources will be dedicated towards long-term investments that will in turn have significant impacts on how MPHD can better serve communities.

Changes include modernizing data collection and analysis, covering certification and licensing for key employee groups and integrating the Community Health Worker program into local efforts.

Fourteen different bureaus and divisions within MPHD will be receiving funding.