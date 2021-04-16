Metro Public Health Dept. partners with community leaders for bilingual vaccine push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health leaders hope a bilingual push can get the coronavirus vaccine into more arms.

The Public Health Department is partnering with the group Conexión Américas to have translators available at the South Nashville vaccine site, which is located at the old Kmart parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike. The site was converted from a COVID-19 testing facility this week.

"It's important to have people who speak your language available to you," Conexión Américas Policy Director Andres Martinez said. "People are going to feel more comfortable if they are able to ask questions and able to understand what is being told to them, especially when it comes to something that people may not be so informed about."

Martinez says Conexión Américas' partnership with Metro Leaders isn't just at the vaccine site. The group has set up a Spanish-language COVID-19 information line and has helped hundreds of people sign up for vaccine appointments.

"Conexión Américas has helped over 580 people book their vaccine appointment," he explained.

Now he hopes his organization can continue to work with the health department to fight healthcare inequalities even after the pandemic is over.

"When we work together to serve communities that need to be served, its only going to have good outcomes," Martinez said.