Metro Public Health Dept. to give away free gun locks at their clinics starting this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is taking a new step to try to keep more families safe at home. Starting this week they are offering free gun locks at their clinical locations to help to curb gun violence.

The Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright says the Metro Public Health Department currently sees many unnecessary deaths on a daily basis. They're now calling it a public health issue, but Dr. Wright says gun violence and gun accidents are preventable.

"We really just want to get the gun locks out where people can use them. We ask people to use them faithfully. We are really trying to prevent an unfortunate accident and accidental death," said Dr. Wright.

Metro police say so far this year, there have been 45 deadly shootings reported and 231 non deadly shootings. Last year there were 87 deadly shootings, and 373 shootings were the victims survived.

The Metro Public Health Department is inviting organizations, community group, churches or any others who want to partner with them in distributing gun locks to help prevent more gun violence from happening in Middle Tennessee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.