Metro Public Health reports spike in overdose deaths within 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department reported a spike in overdose deaths in Davidson County Friday.

The alert said a "significant increase in suspected overdose deaths in Davidson County over the past 24 hours."

Officials encouraged people to check in on their friends and family and urged users to not use drugs alone.

"During this time there was an increase in suspected overdose deaths with some incidents reported to involve a white powdery substance. the majority of incidents occurred in the eastern and northeastern parts of Davidson County," the alert stated.

MPHD has detected a significant increase in suspected overdose deaths in Davidson County over the past 24 hours.



We urge residents to check in on loved ones, do not use alone, and call 911 in case of a possible overdose.



INFO & RESOURCES: https://t.co/x5PZ2Muw52 pic.twitter.com/b9UlVYRmaZ — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) July 16, 2021

The alert comes as the nation continues to see an increase in overdose deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 93,000 lives were taken in an overdose in 2020. It's nearly a 30 percent increase from the year before.

Tennessee is also seeing a similar increase, specifically in Tennessee. In last year alone, 619 people lost their lives to overdose in Davidson County.

If you or someone you know is in need of help there are resources available:

Tennessee Redline: Call 1-800-889-9789 for information and/or referrals.

Addiction screening appointments: email brigid.vingan@nashville.gov or call 615-795-8146 to set up a screening.

Naloxone training: visit nashvilleprevention.org

READ MORE: Overdose deaths hit national record highs; Tennessee could be on pace for its own record