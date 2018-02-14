Metro Public Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots

12:54 PM, Feb 14, 2018
1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Public Health Department has announced plans to offer free flu shots this week as part of a statewide effort to offer better protection against getting the virus.

The shots would be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a special walk-in clinic at the Lentz Health Center.

Health officials said free flu shots are available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday at all three Health Department locations:

  • East Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane
  • Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue
  • Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue

Emergency rooms saw the highest level of flu-like symptoms this flu season just this past week, according to officials. 

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone over the age of six months.

While officials said getting a seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, you can take these everyday actions to reduce the spread of germs:

  • Wash your hands. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
  • Practice a healthy lifestyle by managing stress, getting enough sleep, being physically active, eating nutritious food, and drinking plenty of fluids. 
  • If you have the flu, stay home from work or school and keep your distance from others.

For more information call the Metro Public Health Department at 615-340-5616 or visit their website.

