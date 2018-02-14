Metro Public Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Public Health Department has announced plans to offer free flu shots this week as part of a statewide effort to offer better protection against getting the virus.
The shots would be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a special walk-in clinic at the Lentz Health Center.
Health officials said free flu shots are available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday at all three Health Department locations:
Emergency rooms saw the highest level of flu-like symptoms this flu season just this past week, according to officials.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone over the age of six months.
While officials said getting a seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, you can take these everyday actions to reduce the spread of germs:
For more information call the Metro Public Health Department at 615-340-5616 or visit their website.