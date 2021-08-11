961 total COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began in Metro, only 3 vaccinated deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of Wednesday, 961 Davidson County residents have died due to COVID-19. Metro Public Health officials say of those, only three were vaccinated.

Metro tweeted its latest COVID data this morning, saying 519 new cases were reported in the past 48 hours. Seven additional deaths were also reported, and of those, one had been vaccinated.

Since vaccinations were open to everyone age 55+, 106 Nashvillians have died of COVID. 97% of those victims were unvaccinated. https://t.co/HsGQfIEZ33 — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) August 11, 2021

Mayor John Cooper said that since vaccinations became available to everyone ages 55 and up, Nashville reported 106 COVID deaths – 97% of those were unvaccinated.

Cooper said that so far, 54.8% of Nashvillians have received a vaccine, with the weekly pace up 24%.

Metro’s 7-day percent positive has risen to 13% -- the highest since January. For perspective, the first time Davidson County hit 13% was back in April 2020.

Metro offers COVID testing and vaccinations at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Heath's Brian Todd said they're conducting approximately 300 tests each day and have the capacity to do more. Todd said OEM, Metro Health and other departments are evaluating the need for possibly expanding testing sites.