Metro Schools cancel all after-care, after-school activities due to inclement weather

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:10:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro School is canceling all after-care and all after-school activities on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

This includes practices, games, performances and any scheduled meetings.

Schools will dismiss at the regular time, however, officials say if there is severe weather in the area of a school, dismissal may be temporarily delayed.

Families will be notified if this is the case.


