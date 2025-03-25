Metro Schools Countdown to Kindergarten fair set for April 5, get ready now!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer break is about two months away for students across Tennessee, but Metro Schools is already looking towards this fall!

In less than two weeks, the district will host its "Countdown to Kindergarten Fair."

It gives parents and kids a chance to learn more about the schools that serve students, and get registered for the upcoming school year.

That event is coming up on Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue in Midtown.

Dont forget these documents!



Birth Certificate or Record of Birth

Certified copies of birth certificates available for purchase

Updated Tennessee Immunization Certificate or Immunization Record

You can also receive a copy at the Fair

Proof of Physical Exam

Proof of Davidson County residency

Parent/Guardian photo ID

You can find more details here.

