Metro Schools hosts hiring fair for 2022-2023 school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever wanted to use your talents to give back to students, Metro Nashville Public Schools is searching for teachers to fill openings in the upcoming school year.

There will be a hiring fair Saturday at Lipscomb's Allen Arena from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. You're asked to register here before you go.

Metro officials said there are enough open positions within the district that schools will be able to place people in areas best suited for them.

According to the district, there are currently 81 teacher vacancies, but that number is expected to rise over the summer as teachers either retire or leave.

MNPS is hoping to connect qualified candidates with principals who will be needing to fill empty spots once this school year is over. Some of the candidates they're looking for include upcoming graduates, current teachers seeking transfers and teachers from other districts.

District officials tell NewsChannel 5 the most in demand positions within the district are teaching positions for generally exceptional ed, English Learner and math teachers.

