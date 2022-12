NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can also make a big impact with Metro Nashville students right now.

The district is looking for volunteers to help out with the 'Accelerating Scholars' tutoring program.

Mentors will be matched with students who will provide support in three 30-minute long virtual or in-person sessions every week. And next semester, M-N-P-S wants to help 7,000 students.

You have until January 5 to apply.