Metro Schools reopen Tuesday as some teachers are still without power at home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will welcome students back Tuesday after winter storm closures, but many teachers are still dealing with power outages and storm damage at their homes.

Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle assured families that schools will be safe and ready for students' return. She said staff returned Monday to assess their classrooms and prepare for normal operations.

"We want to be clear that we will not open a school for students unless we are confident it is safe and warm," Battle said.

More than 70 schools were without power before Nashville Electric Service restored electricity. Maintenance crews then ensured facilities were safe, addressing cold weather and power-related issues such as water leaks and heating system challenges.

However, the Metro Nashville Education Association says many educators are struggling with the same hardships as their students.

"They are also being faced with not having electricity. They're also being faced with having downed trees. So those are concerns that they are trying to navigate and solve in real time," said MNEA President Dr. Paula Pendergrass.

For educators still without heat or power, the district advised using personal time off days. Pendergrass said she hopes leadership will reconsider this approach, noting there are guidelines for local education agencies to apply for waivers during city and state emergencies.

"We have some opportunities to address the concerns of all our educators and all our families and make sure that they don't feel penalized for things that they cannot control," Pendergrass said.

The district used a previously scheduled professional development day during the closure, meaning students will have classes on February 17th. East Nashville Magnet Middle School is temporarily relocating to the high school after a burst pipe.

Looking ahead, Battle said if schools need to close again due to weather and remote learning is viable, that would be the preferred approach. However, widespread power outages can make remote learning impossible, potentially requiring a state waiver to avoid extending the school year.

