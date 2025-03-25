NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As summer break approaches for students in Tennessee, Metro Schools is gearing up for an important event.

In just under two weeks, the district will hold its Countdown to Kindergarten Fair, providing an opportunity for parents and children to explore the schools that will shape their educational journey.

Kindergarten Registration

* To be eligible for kindergarten for the 2025-26 school year, a child must be 5 years old on or before August 15, 2025.

* Families can currently register for kindergarten online or by scheduling an appointment at an MNPS Enrollment Center.

* Families can register onsite at the MNPS Countdown to Kindergarten Fair on April 5th from 9 am1 pm at Lentz Public Health Center.

* If another language besides English is spoken at home, families can contact the Office of English Learners at 615-259-8608 to schedule an appointment to register for kindergarten.

Pre-K Application

* To apply to Pre-K for the 2025-26 school year, a child must be 4 years old on or before August 15, 2025. Some programs accept 33-year-olds

* Families will need an MNPS Student ID number for the application process, which they can obtain online at MNPS.org. Once families have a student ID number, they can complete a 2025-26 Pre-K application online.

* Families should apply before March 31, 2025 (3:30 pm) to be included in the Initial Pre-K Application Selection Process. Applications will be accepted after that date, and families will be placed as vacancies occur.

* If families need assistance, they can contact the Family Information Center: 615-259-INFO or familyinfo@mnps.org

