Metro Schools to offer video series, virtual chat for upcoming Kindergarten families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Registration is now open for incoming Kindergarten students in Nashville.

Since tours and other in-person meetings are not an option, Metro Schools want to give parents and kids a unique alternative.

Starting Monday, the district will release a series of videos that will provide information on Kindergarten curriculum, program goals and student academic support.

The early learning team will also host a live chat at 4 p.m. to answer any questions parents may have about the videos.

For more information on how to register, click here.