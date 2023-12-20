Metro shelter at capacity, adoption rates reduced for all dogs and cats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 100 dogs and cats are waiting and hoping to find loving homes for the holidays.

The shelter at Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is at capacity, but officials are hopeful with the public's help, it will be empty by the end of the week.

Operation Silent Night is underway, which means the adoption fee for all available animals is $25 through the end of December.

There are currently 89 dogs and 8 cats at the shelter that are ready to be adopted. Officials said adoption rates have slowed down recently, and while intakes have remained steady, the shelter has stayed full.

"We have a lot of different dogs that might meet a lot of different needs," said Matt Peters with MACC. "We have a lot of bigger dogs, smaller ones, one that are high energy, and older, who are more of a couch potato."

Peters also encourage people to consider fostering an animal over the Christmas holiday. All food, supplies and medications are provided. This can give the animal with a much-needed break from the shelter and provide additional information about the behavior and temperament.

MACC is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23, and noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. The building will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will reopen on Dec. 26.

For more information on available animals visit the website.