Metro Social Services hosts annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

HERMITAGE, TN (WTVF) — Metro Social Services is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Saturday morning to ensure its clients have food for the holiday and beyond.

The event is in their parking lot at 3055 Lebanon Pike in Hermitage next to the Tru Fit.

Metro Social Services says one in 10 people in Nashville suffer from food insecurity, so they want to make sure they aren't going without this holiday season.

"People don't realize, going without food can be a certain death. But we're doing our best to make sure that doesn't happen to them," said Metro Social Services Communications Manager Harriet Wallace.

The giveaway event Saturday is for pre-existing clients of Metro Social Services who already had cases open and registered to get a box.

It will be filled with the essentials like turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, and other sides.

The boxes have enough food to last the families about 1 to 2 weeks depending on the size of the family.

"It's important because we literally have families that are deciding between life-saving medicine and feeding their family. Between getting gas to go work to keep money in the home to maintain the home, and buying food for dinner that night," Wallace said.

They also say these boxes are important for kids who will be on break for school and normally rely on eating their meals there. And for seniors who normally feel isolated or lonely during the holidays and who are on a fixed income.

While the event today is for people who pre-registered, anyone who needs help with food assistance, help paying rent, or other services.

You can visit their office Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 for a one-stop shop.

"Can you imagine already being overwhelmed, broken down, beaten down by the fact that you don't have enough money to survive," Wallace said.

"Then when you are seeking help, by the time you figure out where to get help, you have to go between a million places. If you come here and we will give you what we've got. And we'll connect you to all the partners who have what we don't."

