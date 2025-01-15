Metro Social Services launches new programs expanding services for seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services launches new programs to make sure the aging population of vulnerable seniors have what they need.

Recent research from Metro Social Services showed them that seniors haven't been able to navigate the changing economy, with inflation and higher housing costs. That's creating gaps in services, so this is their way of filling that need.

Samantha Donelson delivers both frozen and hot meals for Metro Social Services meals on wheels program.

"A lot of customers that I speak with that don't have the means. The transportation, the financial ability to go out and get groceries for themselves," said Donelson.

But she knows it's about more than just warm food, it's about warm hearts.

"I can't stress how important it is that personal relationship you have with these customers," Donelson said.

"We're not just dropping a box off on their doorstep and leaving. These are real people with real emotions, real needs."

So a new service adds another layer to find out what those needs are

Recently, they started making welfare calls to check in on seniors in between visits.

"I love the connection and the relationship that we create with our customers. Ensuring that they have what they need," said Christie Scott who makes calls for Metro Social Services.

Donelson says her customers are already getting the calls.

"I have a lot of customers say. 'Oh, did you know or do you know? So and so I got a call from him. I guess they're from your office,' I said. Yeah, it's a, new service that we're starting to provide."

They also have another new idea to help seniors.

"We're getting ready to start rolling out this new program where we pass out these freezer safe and fireproof bags."

You can put important documents, prescriptions and anything else you may need in an emergency all in once place.

"It can be life-saving to have those documents right there," said Harriet Wallace with Metro Social Services.

"Whatever it may be, so that those first responders can look there immediately and get what they need."

One of Donelson's customers Robert Fayne is a fan of the new services.

"Well, I love it, I love it. I'm 82 years old, and, and, you know, you guys come here and I enjoy it. I really enjoy it very, very, very much," Fayne said.

Metro Social Services has also created a new coalition of community groups to advocate for Nashville seniors. They will review, policies, programs, make recommendations.

They are still having meetings about bringing even more new services.

List of current and new senior programs:

* Curbside Trash enrollment assistance (new – active over the summer) – partnership with Metro Water to assist seniors in enrolling in the program (online application, acquiring medical documents, etc). Metro Water already had this program where they would take the trash bins of seniors and those disabled to the curb to be picked up but Metro Social Services clients had difficulty navigating technology and getting rides to doctors to retrieve required medical documents to get enrolled. So MSS took this initiative on.

* Nashville Older Adults Coalition (new - formed over the summer) – advocacy group created, comprised of community stakeholders in this area. This group will serve as an advocacy group for Nashville’s aging population, review current programs or policies and make recommendations, review relevant data to help drive service response. Basically, an independent group to fill in the gaps for seniors who have fallen in the gap. It is run by a board.

* Senior welfare call program (new – activated in October) – daily calls to senior MSS clients, making sure they’re ok and needs are met. If they need to get prescriptions, need food, ride to a doctors appointment, etc, they find out in these calls and immediately respond to their needs. This call also serves as an opportunity to just talk with them and initiate needed human contact to brighten their day.

* Freezer emergency bags (new, rolling out in February) – emergency document bag for seniors for emergency responders to access should our seniors experience an emergency.

* Nutrition program (on-going) – Meals on Wheels delivery. MSS is the Davidson Co facilitator of the program. They average 822 clients per month. Number of meals served last year and year prior are listed in attached report.

* Mental Health Support (ongoing) – connecting them with medical professionals and counseling services

* House visits (ongoing) – separate from meal delivery, case workers will do home visits to check in with them. Sometimes a phone call isn’t enough.

* Conservatorship (ongoing) – assistance applying for conservatorship and disability

* Enrolling in a healthcare program (ongoing)

* Rides (ongoing) - to medical appointments, pick up prescriptions, other ancillary but pertinent needs

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.