Metro Social Services opens weather overflow shelter for the unhoused on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services and the Office of Homeless Services is opening an extreme cold weather overflow shelter for the unhoused seeking shelter from the cold on Monday.
The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 3230 Brick Church Pike.
The city advises that pets are welcome but must be crated.
Carrie recommends:
How an undergrad formed a forever bond with a cancer patient at Vanderbilt
“Grab your tissues for this one. Chris Davis brings us a beautiful story of one man at the end of his life, and another just beginning his in many ways, and their fast and deep friendship forged by happenstance. Trust me, this one is worth your time."
-Carrie Sharp