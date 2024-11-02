Metro Social Services to host free food giveaway on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Social Services is seeing an uptick from local families trying to navigate the higher cost of living. One of the department's many requests for support is for access to food. On Saturday, they'll hold their first ever Food Pop Up food box giveaway.
Organizers will be in Hermitage with the boxes. The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. with boxes given out on a first come, first serve basis at 3055 Lebanon Pike, next to TruFit.
The most recent report from the department last year shows that one in ten Nashvillians is food insecure, meaning they don’t have access to sufficient or adequate food. The same report found half of Nashville workers earn below a living wage and economic hardship is widespread in the area.
We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom