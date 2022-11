NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro students and families are invited to attend a free film screening and panel discussion next week that centers around youth mental illness.

A portion of the film will be shown before the panelists speak. The panelists will discuss the issues the film raises and the best ways to support students.

This event will take place at Hillsboro High School on November 17 starting at 6 p.m.

You can reserve your spot here.