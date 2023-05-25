Metro SWAT Takes Armed Man In Ninja Suit Into Custody

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency calls reported an armed man wearing a ninja outfit.

And he's now in custody.

This after Metro's SWAT team found him strolling along a popular local greenway in a tactical vest and an AR-15.

It was shocking for those who saw it at the Mill Creek Greenway -- an individual in a Ninja suit with a tactical vest and carrying an AR-15.

What do you do?

"If you see someone carrying an assault rifle in a park, you should call the police," Newschannel5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo said.

And that's exactly what happened Wednesday afternoon at Mill Creek Park in Antioch.

Callers to 9-1-1 reported this guy in what's described as full ninja gear -- head and face covered and carrying the rifle.

Word spread ... and -- in the wake of so many mass shootings -- people were understandably concerned.

"I was freaked out, disturbed by it, yeah," one hiker said.

"You kind of just mind your own business, but if someone is walking with rifle; what do you do," asked another.

In this case, there was an immediate response of more than two dozen Metro officers along with the Air One police chopper.

"I think that everybody would at least want the police to go and talk to that individual and see what's going on. That only stands to reason," said Leonardo.

The SWAT team spotted the man walking the greenway and going between homes.

He refused their commands to exit a treeline ... so officers took 22-year-old Michael Nita -- of Antioch -- into custody.

There were no reports of threats or any shots fired, and no one was injured.

But Leonardo said officers were likely concerned about his mental state.

"You can be forced to undergo a psyche evaluation."

That's what happened.

Nita was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police say once that is completed and he is released, Nita will be charged with resisting arrest and unlawful gun possession in a public park.

Nita is also undergoing the mandatory psyche evaluation.

But he can't be held for more than 24 hours without a court order so it is possible he'll be released before the end of the week.

Nita does have several prior charges in three different counties ranging from DUI to resisting arrest.

Most recently, he was charged in March for evading arrest in a car crash and driving with a suspended license.

He was free on a five-hundred dollars bond prior to being taken into custody yesterday.