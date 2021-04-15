Metro to begin offering Pfizer vaccine to walk-ins at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Monday, Metro will begin offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the first 500 walk-ins each day at the Music City Center – that’s in addition to scheduled appointments.

Dr. Gill Wright with the Metro Public Health Department made the announcement during Metro’s weekly COVID update on Thursday.

So far, 35.6% of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and Metro is trying to increase that number to 50% by May. To help them reach that goal, they’ve decided to open the Music City Center to walk-ins.

We continue to make progress toward our goal of vaccinating 50% of Davidson County residents by May. #50by5



You can make your appointment at https://t.co/DNYCiEax7x or by calling 615-862-7777. pic.twitter.com/VKhX8jnOvj — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) April 14, 2021

Wright said that decision was also prompted by the fact that several appointment slots at Music City Center remained unfilled this week – which is the first time it’s happened. However, he said Metro had planned to open the venue up to walk-ins at some point.

Wright added that they still recommend scheduling an appointment, especially if want to receive the first dose at a specific time. An additional 10,500 slots will open Friday for the upcoming two weeks.

Walk-ins can come to the Music City Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive the first dose. You can schedule an appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Metro Health has been administering about 2,000 doses a day since it began offering vaccinations at the Music City Center in late January.

If you’re a Davidson County resident and got your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic outside the county, you can get your second dose at the Music City Center – just bring your vaccination card.

To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Music City Center, visit asafenashville.org or call 615-862-7777. You can also make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.

