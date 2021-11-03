Metro to begin offering Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11 on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 on Monday.

The update comes after Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children in that age group.

Metro said the vaccine will be offered at its two drive-thru locations. It will also be available at the health department’s community pop up vaccination clinics next week. You can also check with your pediatrician, nearby pharmacies, grocery locations and walk-in clinics.

According to Metro Public Health, the vaccine for younger children contains one-third the amount of active ingredient used in the vaccine for those 12 years old and up. Children would receive a second dose 21 days or more after their first shot.

Health officials said the vaccine also differs from the existing formulation that teens and adults have been getting in that it can be stored in a refrigerator for up to 10 weeks — which makes it easier for private medical offices and other locations to keep and administer the vaccine.