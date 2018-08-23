Metro To Create New Mill Ridge Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new 650-acre park will be created in Southeast Nashville named Mill Ridge Park.

The land is located in an area historically known as Mill Creek Valley near Cane Ridge High School, along I-24 and Old Hickory Boulevard.

It will be dedicated Thursday by Mayor David Briley, Metro Parks and Antioch-area citizens. They will Also introduce Friends of Mill Ridge Park, a diverse group of area stakeholders formed to preserve, protect and work collaboratively with Metro Parks to develop the park.

"Mill Ridge Park establishes a grand-scale park that will be forever preserved for the recreation and enjoyment of the citizens of Southeast Nashville,” said Briley. “It will be through partnerships, on-going investments and the continued support of friends, like the Friends of Mill Ridge Park, that we will make this one of the premiere greenspaces in the city.”

Metro Parks Director Monique Odom said, “This is a much-needed and long overdue park for a booming and dynamic area that is similar to those we have in other parts of the county. I know that the residents in this area will find this a wonderful place to enjoy all the benefits of an outdoor space.”