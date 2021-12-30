Metro to have 400 officers in entertainment district for New Year's Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 400 Metro Nashville Police Department officers will work New Year’s Eve extra-duty assignments downtown, at Bicentennial Mall, in the Gulch and Demonbreun Street, police said.

Bicentennial Mall State Park opens to the public at 4:30 p.m. A program featuring the Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt and others will be televised nationally during the evening before concluding at 12:30 a.m.

Persons planning on attending the show are urged to be aware of the “house rules” concerning prohibited items.

MNPD officers will be highly visible at Bicentennial Mall and downtown.

"If persons see something suspicious or concerning, they are urged to immediately say something to an officer," Metro police officials said in a press release.

Due to the anticipated large number of people in the entertainment district Friday evening, Broadway between Rep. John Lewis Way and First Avenue will close to vehicle traffic at approximately 8 p.m.

New Year’s celebrants are strongly encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and avoid drinking to excess.

The MNPD this year will operate a special lost and found station based at the Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard, from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who loses a wallet, phone, etc., in the downtown area between those hours is welcome to come to the Central Precinct to see if their item has been turned in to police.

Any items remaining after 1 p.m. Saturday will be transferred to the MNPD’s Property & Evidence Facility at 942 E. Trinity Lane, which will not be open to the public until Jan. 3.