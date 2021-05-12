Metro to offer COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper's goal was to get at least half of Davidson County residents vaccinated by May. That hasn't happened yet, but the Metro Health Department feels a new program can help.

The health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents in Davidson County. They will get to choose between Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson.

If you or a loved one is eligible, just email Homebound.Vaccination@Nashville.gov. You can also call the COVID 19 hotline at 615-862-7777 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign up.

They'll need your name, address, age and you'll also need to say if you're affiliated with a home health agency. Once all that is sent over, they'll get you signed up for an appointment.

Right now, the health department says only about 35% of Davidson County is fully vaccinated.

Click here to make a vaccine appointment in Davidson County. You can also call 615-862-7777.