Tennessee, Metro to offer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12-15 years old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is preparing to offer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years old now that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has endorsed the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this week gave emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12 years old. On Wednesday, CDC advisers recommended giving the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds, which officials expect to soon be followed up by approval from the CDC director.

"We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group," said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. "As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this vaccine to be safe and effective for children and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available. Our local health departments have been working ahead in preparation for this decision, and vaccine supply is available."

Pharmacies, groceries, walk-in clinics, and health care providers that are currently offering the Pfizer vaccine will also expand to the 12 and up age group.

In Davidson County, the Metro Public Health Department will offer doses to children as young as 12 at two locations: the drive-thru vaccination clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Road (former Kmart) and the Recover Vaccine Clinic at 1207 Jefferson Street.

MPHD will also begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and up without an appointment at its upcoming community events. Click here to see the full list. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine are no longer being offered at the Music City Center vaccine clinic. MPHD will continue to offer second doses through the end of the day on May 28.

Appointments are not required at the Murfreesboro Pike drive-thru site, but anyone wanting to make one can do so by clicking here or by calling 615-862-7777 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Health Department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.

To make an appointment outside Davidson County, visit TDH's COVID-19 website by clicking here or by visiting VaccineFinder.org.