Metro to open another COVID testing site next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to demand, Metro announced it will open another Community Assessment Center in Nashville next week.

The additional testing site will open Tuesday in the parking lot next to the 28th Avenue - 31st Avenue connector, near Centennial Park. Meharry Medical College, Nashville Public Health and OEM will operate the site Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This site, in addition to the one at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, will offer both COVID tests and vaccines.

Metro says walk-ups are welcome, and Neighborhood Health is also offering free rides.

Both sites are closed on Labor Day.

