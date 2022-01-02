Metro to open cold weather shelter amid winter weather advisory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter Sunday night.

The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open in anticipation of extreme cold in Metro Nashville Davidson County. The area is under a winter weather advisory.

Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be set up at the 3230 Brick Church Pike. A transportation "Hub and Spoke" plan is in place for outreach workers to drop off individuals at designated locations in west, east, north and south Nashville to catch free vans to WeGo Central.

Community Notice: Metro Social Services Will Open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter https://t.co/TQvY0hz4HZ pic.twitter.com/Mdz82JmnQm — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 2, 2022

Community partners will also receive instructions on after-hours overflow shelter drop-off procedures. People going to the shelter will ride free from WeGo Central on WeGo Public Transit line 23B between the hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on nights when the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is open. Seasonal cold weather activated passes are available from outreach partners.

Metro overflow shelter is accessible for men, women, couples, and people with pets. Standard hours of operation upon activation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.