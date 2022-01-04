Metro to open COVID-19 testing center on Saturdays this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In response to the high demand for COVID-19 tests, Metro Nashville will open a community assessment center on Saturdays during the month of January.

The outdoor center at 350 28th Ave. N. will operate on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This center, which offers free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, typically operates weekdays only.

"I am grateful for the dedicated Meharry, OEM and MPHD staff who are working to expand testing on Saturdays during January at Metro’s Charlotte drive-thru location during this recent surge of omicron cases,” said Dr. Gill C. Wright, director of the Metro Public Health Department.

New cases in Davidson County have been surging in recent weeks. Active cases have reached record highs with 15,889 reported on January 3.

The surge in cases has caused hours-long waits at Metro's two assessment centers. Mayor John Cooper said the weekly test positivity rate has reached 34.4% — a record high.

The city operates one other outdoor testing center at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike on weekdays.