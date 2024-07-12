Metro Trustees urge residents to take advantage of the Property Tax Freeze program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you aware that this month you can take advantage of the higher Property Tax Freeze Program?
The qualifying income limit for the Property Tax Freeze program will increase from $47,750 to $60,000 this month, allowing more Davidson County residents to freeze their property taxes.
To help with the sign-up process, the Trustees Office is hosting multiple events across Davidson County with Tax freeze and relief experts available to provide one-on-one assistance to people.
"If the public can come out and you're 65 years or older and you qualify, this is a tremendous tax savings before the re-appraisal year," explained Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore. "That's a big deal. This would freeze your property taxes. If your taxes were currently $2,000 and you went through re-appraisal and they were $4,000, if you apply they would still be $2,000. That is a major savings."
Below are the 2024 Tax Relief and Tax Freeze Sign-up Events:
FiftyForward Donelson Station
108 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
Monday, July 15: 1:00 p.m.
FiftyForward Bordeaux
3315 John Mallette Dr, Nashville, TN 37218
Wednesday, July 17: 11:00 a.m.
East Park Community Center
600 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206
Wednesday, July 24: 9:30 am.
FiftyForward J.L. Turner Center
8101 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221
Wednesday, July 31: 12:00 p.m.
You have to be a resident of Davidson County to apply for the program and be 65 years or older or you can be a disabled veteran.
