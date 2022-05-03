Metro Water Services celebrates high quality tap water for Drinking Water Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drinking Water Week is May 1 through May 7, and Metro Water Services (MWS) is celebrating by releasing the annual Consumer Confidence Report about the quality of the tap water in the area.

The report describes water testing processes and standards, substances detected in the water, levels of the detected substances and compliance with drinking water regulations.

It also includes information about the water treatment process, the state of the Cumberland River — MWS's water source — and important contact information.

Nashville's tap water is monitored and tested to ensure high regulatory standards are met. MSW announced that quality test results revealed Nashville's water is safe and complies with all applicable drinking water regulations.

Customers are invited to view the MWS virtual tour of its K. R. Harrington water treatment plant and learn about the treatment processes employed to provide customers with clean, safe and reliable drinking water.

MWS also wants to bring attention to the hard work and efforts of the water professionals who work around the clock to ensure constant public access to potable tap water.

Anyone interested in a paper copy of the Consumer Confidence Report may request one by calling 615-862-4600.