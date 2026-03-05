Metropolis expands Park & Play Program to 25 lots and facilities throughout Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metropolis has expanded their Park & Play Program, which gives free parking to local musicians who are performing at venues downtown and around the city.

Starting March 5, it will extend the program to 25 lots and facilities throughout Music City.

Here is a detailed list of the lots that are participating:

Commerce Garage: 310 & 210 Commerce St

1911 Church St

Book Lot: 203 North 11th St

Convenient entrance location at 1105 Forest Ave

Coffee Lot: 914 Woodland St

Elliston Place Garage: 207 Louise Ave

Camera Lot: 717 Ewing Ave

921 Gallatin Lot: 921 Gallatin Ave

Hume Fogg Lot: 113 7th Ave N

IMPORTANT: ONLY park at Metropolis’ lot which is located directly on the back of the Hume Fogg school building. The larger lot on that block is Premium Parking which is NOT part of the Metropolis Park & Play free parking program. If you park at Premium Parking without paying you will be ticketed.

Platinum Lot - Nashville: 425 6th Ave S

The Gossett Garage: 133 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN, 37203

Wabash Garage & Deck (not Main): 901 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN 37206

Haynes Lot: 933 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN 36206

Five Points: 1015 Clearview Ave

Icon Garage: 600 12th Avenue South

Lakeside Lounge: 921 Woodland St

Pasta Lot: 1078 E Trinity Ln

Spring Lot: 602 9th Avenue South

TMFM Lot: 201 23rd Avenue North

Wellspire South: 907 Gleaves St

White Lot #1: 522 Rep. John Lewis Way S

Alley Lot: 2 Arcade Alley accessed via Union Street

Drive into Arcade Alley Street and only use spots available via the alley, please do NOT use the lot entrance to the separate “Post Lot” directly accessible from Union Street.

Hobart Lot: 625 2nd Ave South

3701 Gallatin Pike: 3701 Gallatin

Prima Garage: 620 8th Ave S

Acklen Garage: 1807 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN, 37212

Pull in the “#802 Alley” between Acklen Ave and Belcourt Ave on 21st Ave S, garage is on your left.



You can learn more about the program here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.