Metropolis launches program to give free parking to musicians working downtown for the next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For so many of us, a trip downtown means spending big bucks on parking.

For people who work on Broadway, that can really add up, especially for gig workers like musicians.

However, a new program is providing some relief.

Corinna Bridget loves to perform.

“It's my favorite thing to do. Sometimes I'll be having a really bad day, and I'll come in and play, and it just totally flips everything around for me,” said Bridget, a singer and musician.

She’s got a regular gig performing at the Moxy Hotel downtown.

While the hotel gives her a deal now, there's one major issue facing Bridget and so many musicians performing downtown.

“The parking situation has always been kind of like the antagonist, I guess you could say, of playing down here,” Bridget said.

She spends about $100 a month on parking while working.

Hitting the streets, I found out that's on the low end for musicians at work.

"At least $180,” said Maxi Werker, a singer and musician who performs on Broadway four to five nights a week.

Werker said that her estimated total includes a discount at some spots.

"Bare minimum $300, maybe $400 a month on parking," said Vander Warner, a singer and musician who performs on Broadway two to five times a week.

"A month, it would be like $120," said Andrea Benz, a singer and musician, who performs mainly classic country.

However, a new program in Nashville is hoping to bring that cost way down.

“It's going to be a QR code that provides free parking for working musicians,” said Lauren Morales. COO of Acme Feed and Seed, and a member of the Music Venue Alliance Nashville.

Morales said this program comes after many local organizations and the city asked for help for musicians.

It’s called the Metropolis Park & Play Program.

Morales said Metropolis is providing free parking for musicians at more than 15 lots, many are placed near some of the independent venues where musicians often perform for only tips or tips and a smaller performance fee.

It’s a joint effort between Metropolis, the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife, Nashville Musicians Association AFM Local 257, the Committee for Downtown Musicians and Workers, and the Music Venue Alliance Nashville.

Last winter, Metropolis started offering a 60% discount to musicians at nearly 20 different lots.

This new program kicks in on August 15, 2025.

While the tips may add up, musicians like Josh Gallagher told me the money can go out faster than you might think.

“You still gotta come down here, you know, make your tips, and take your parking money out of those tips so you can get out of the parking lot and go home, and then come down here the next day so you can do the exact same thing over and over again," said Gallagher.

Click here for more information on which lots allow musicians to park for free.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.