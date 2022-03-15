Watch
Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency opening wait lists for Project-Based Voucher locations

Posted at 5:50 PM, Mar 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will be accepting online-only applications from noon on Wednesday to 3 p.m. on April 6 for two elderly Project-Based Voucher (PBV) locations.

The applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify for elderly housing, the head of household or spouse must be at least 62 years old.

One of the locations lists one-bedroom properties at 26th and Clarksville in Nashville, and the other is for one- and two-bedroom units at Robinson Flats in Old Hickory.

Interested and qualified parties may apply here.

