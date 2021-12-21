Metro's 2 COVID-19 testing, vaccination centers to open late Wednesday, Thursday due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville's two outdoor community COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers will open late on Wednesday and Thursday due to forecasted cold temperatures.

On December 22 and 23, the sites will open at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. They will be closed on Friday for Christmas Eve and Monday, December 27.

This week, long lines have been reported at the testing sites as many prepare to see family for the holidays. Active cases in Davidson County have been steadily increasing in recent weeks, reaching above 3,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-October.

On Monday alone, the Metro Public Health Department recorded 1,193 tests and 362 doses of vaccine at the two drive-thru sites. This compares to the 596 tests and 295 vaccine doses that were administered the previous Friday.

The drive-thru sites do not require an appointment for testing or vaccinations. They are located at the former Kmart parking lot at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike and 350 28th Avenue N.