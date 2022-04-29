Metro's Charlotte Avenue testing site to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro's Charlotte Avenue Covid-19 testing and vaccination site is closing down Friday after being opened in September. It comes after a significant decrease in infections and need.

Health leaders said this site is now only doing a handful of tests and vaccinations each day. Those numbers have been declining since March as Nashville continues to move away from high infection levels.

This site was a collaboration between Meharry Medical College and Metro Public Health. Volunteers worked thousands of hours to keep Music City safe.

Since the site opened in September, volunteers provided more than 39,000 Covid tests and administered almost 12,000 Covid vaccinations.

The site will officially close at 1 p.m. Friday April 29.

Metro's other site at the former Kmart will still be open for the foreseeable future during weekdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.