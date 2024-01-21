Metro's Cold Weather Overflow Shelter to close Monday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro's Cold Weather Overflow Shelter on 3230 Brick Church Pike will close Monday as temperatures finally climb above freezing.

It is usual protocol for the overflow shelter to open when temperatures are freezing or below for more than three hours, and then close again when temperatures are above 32 degrees. The shelter will close at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The overflow shelter has been open going on 10 days averaging almost 400 people a night. It has been open 24 hours a day for about a week now.

People will still be able to receive shelter, food, and help at Nashville's other shelters like Room in the Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Metro Social Services and the Office of Homeless Services have been making sure people get out of the cold, directing them to which WeGo bus takes people to the shelters for free.

The overflow shelter does accept pets and couples.

Metro Social Services Executive Director, Dr. Renee Pratt, said they are grateful they have not lost any lives or had to turn anyone away.

However, closing will allow their staff to take a break and then get the shelter back in order.

"Many of our staff have stayed here at the shelter overnight haven't been home in 9 days. So they don't know what they're walking into. They could be walking into a busted pipe. No heat. But they decided what they think the need is and that's the shelter here at Brick Church," said Dr. Pratt.

Now that the shelters will soon be out of crisis mode with warmer temperatures on the way, Metro Social Services and OHS say the focus will return to making sure people are put into permanent housing.