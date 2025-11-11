Metro's Emergency Overflow Shelter opens as freezing temperatures threaten homeless population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below for three consecutive hours, Nashville's most vulnerable residents have a lifeline: Metro's Emergency Overflow Shelter on Brick Church Pike.

The shelter opened Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11 from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. as freezing temperatures arrived earlier than usual this season. The facility served 156 people Sunday night. Last winter, the shelter opened for a record-breaking 46 nights, caring for an average of 270 guests each time.

"It is a crisis when the temperatures are 32 degrees and below, and individuals are staying outside," said April Calvin, Director of the Office of Homeless Services. "It is life saving."

Before the doors even open at 7 p.m., lines form outside as people brace the frigid night air, waiting for warmth and safety.

"They all are coming in shivering and cold, and we start them in the registration room so that they can register for shelter for that night. But they are all so thankful. They're all so thankful," Calvin said.

The shelter provides more than just a warm place to sleep. Guests receive hot meals and snacks, mats and cots for sleeping, and access to comprehensive support services from onsite medical and behavioral health providers.

"A warm place, they're greeted with warm staff they will expect, you know, nice warm bed with warm sheets, a clean sheet, along with a nice hot meal," Calvin said.

The facility serves as a last resort for people living outside when temperatures become dangerously low. Officials encourage those seeking shelter to first try long-term shelter options like the Nashville Rescue Mission or Room In The Inn.

"This is like the last resort for people that have been living outside, and the temperatures are dangerously below 32 degrees," Calvin said.

The emergency shelter season typically begins each November, but freezing temperatures caught many off guard with their early arrival.

"It came abruptly, right. But we were here, packed, ready, stocked, plenty of food, plenty of clean sheets and blankets, mats and cots are here," Calvin said.

Medical support comes from Neighborhood Health, Nashville General Hospital and the Metro Public Health Department.

"We have boots on the ground with our office of Homeless Services staff here, along with nurses from the Nashville General Hospital behavioral health team from the health department. It's all hands-on deck event," Calvin said.

For many guests, the shelter represents the difference between life and death during dangerous weather conditions.

"Having a safe place so that people can come to get nice warm shelter, nice hot meal. It's important for our city," Calvin said.

The emergency overflow shelter serves single adults, couples, young adults and pet owners. Children are not allowed at the facility.

Families with children or teenagers should go directly to the Nashville Rescue Mission. For teenagers ages 13-17, call (615) 327-4455 for assistance. This line operates 24/7.

The facility accepts dogs, with kennels provided. Pets must be kenneled during transport.

Free bus transportation is available via WeGo route 23B from WeGo Central at 400 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard. The bus service is free after 7 p.m., and return bus passes are provided. Parking is also available at the shelter.

The shelter currently needs donated men's pants and volunteers to help guide guests to the free bus service. Email Tytiauna.Ruffin@Nashville.Gov if you would like to donate or volunteer.

To receive updates on shelter openings, text "OHSALERT" to 888-777 for Metro Means Text Alerts.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com